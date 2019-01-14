Parking Charge Coming to Popular Park

Palm Beach County residents and visitors will soon have to pay to park at the popular DuBois Park in Jupiter.

The change will take place beginning March 1st of this year.

Residents who want to park on the park’s grounds will be subjected to a $10 fee per day, while visitors will be subjected to a $20 fee per day. The charges will take place only during weekends and holidays.

According to Parks and Recreation, the charge is their way of offsetting the cost of safety and security resources used to manage the park.

While DuBois has decided to charge a fee other nearby parks will not. Carlin Park, Ocean Cay Park, Coral Cove Park, Jupiter Beach Park, and Juno Beach Park will remain free of charges.