Parkland Commission Holding Hearings at BB&T Center

The chairman of the state commission investigating the deadly massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland says he doesn’t want those who performed heroically on the day of the shooting to be forgotten.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri opened four days of hearings at the BB&T Center in Sunrise this morning by thanking teachers, staff, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel who risked their lives to save others.

The commission has subpoenaed officials whose agencies have come under fire for their actions before, during and after the shootings.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and retired BSO deputy and school resource officer Scot Peterson are among those expected to testify this week.

Peterson is accused of failing to enter MSD High School while the massacre was going on and also of telling other BSO officers to stand down via radio transmission.

Officials expect Peterson to plead the fifth when he testifies as he is potentially could be charged with a crime.