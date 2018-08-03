Parkland Names New Police Captain and Appoints Sergeant to Oversee Public Schools

The city of Parkland, Florida has named a new police captain, Chris Mulligan, and is appointing a sergeant whose sole job will be to oversee the School Resource Officers at its five public schools.

The former Broward Sheriff’s Office Captain, Jan Jordan, has been criticized for her handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High tragedy.

She’s since been reassigned.

The city has a contract with the BSO to provide 42 personnel and will be analyzing the deal to determine if it needs modification.

