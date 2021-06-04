Parrot Named Tico Belts Out Classic Rock Hits Like A Total Legend

Please do yourself a favor and watch Tico the parrot and his owner, Frank Maglio Jr. rock out to some classic rock hits! The pair has gone viral with over 135,000 YouTube subscribers. Tico, who is a double yellow-headed Amazon parrot, was adopted by Frank and his wife, Gina over 18 years ago. Tico has performed such hits as “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind, “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, and “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads. His biggest hit so far has been “Here Comes the Sun,” gathering 3.6 million views since it was posted in September 2020. “Tico and The Man,” started strumming and singing together during the pandemic when Frank used his free time to work on his guitar skills, Tico would come sit beside him and begin “singing” along and Gina was quick to capture it all on video. Does your pet have an amazing talent?