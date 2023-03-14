Part 1 Of “Wicked” The Movie Has Moved Up It’s Release Date!

The first part of the two-part Wicked film will be released earlier than expected as the release date has been pushed up to November 27, 2024, a month ahead of its initial December 25 release date.

The film is currently in production in London, and the second part is still expected to be released on December 25, 2025.

Cynthia Erivo will lead the film as Elphaba, and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard.

What other Broadway show would you like to see made into a movie?