Ya know, I think the holidays can really put people on edge and sometimes OVER the edge. Well P!nk went OVER the edge and lost it during the recent holiday season.

On today’s Ellen show, P!nk admitted to slashing her husband Carey Hart’s tires!!

P!nk said, “It was Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful.”

She only got through one tire before she injured her hand. Pink received 13 stitches from cutting herself. Karma?! Poor P!nk!

