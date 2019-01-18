Passenger Banned From Royal Caribbean After Jumping Off Cruise Ship

A Washington state man has been banned for life from Royal Caribbean after jumping off of a cruise ship.

The cruise line has banned 27-year-old Nick Naydev and his friends for the stunt that was captured in a now-viral video posted online last Friday.

The video shows Naydev jumping from the balcony of his eleventh-floor room on the Symphony of the Seas and landing with a huge splash in the turquoise water below.

Royal Caribbean released a statement calling the act reckless and stupid, adding that they’re exploring legal action.