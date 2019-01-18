Passenger Banned From Royal Caribbean After Jumping Off Cruise Ship

A Washington state man has been banned for life from Royal Caribbean after jumping off of a cruise ship.

The cruise line has banned 27-year-old Nick Naydev and his friends for the stunt that was captured in a now-viral video posted online last Friday.

The video shows Naydev jumping from the balcony of his eleventh-floor room on the Symphony of the Seas and landing with a huge splash in the turquoise water below.

Royal Caribbean released a statement calling the act reckless and stupid, adding that they’re exploring legal action.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Local Man Accused of Using Fortnite Game to Lure Teen Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher Mysterious Radar Blips Bewilder South Floridians Soldier from Boynton Beach among Four US Troops Killed in Syria WPB Police Search For Gunman who Shot a Pit Bull 18-year-old Joins Potential Treasure Coast Cancer Cluster
Comments