Pastor recently freed from Turkey to meet with President Trump

Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was convicted of terror-related charges in Turkey, was freed from two years of detention on Friday.

Brunson left Turkey within hours of his release, making a stop in Germany for a physical examination.

He is expected to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and to meet with President Trump.

In July, the Department of Treasury sanctioned Turkish officials on the President’s direction over the detention of the American pastor.

An act of many in the Trump administrations fights for the release of Brunson.

The 50-year-old pastor was detained in the aftermath of an alleged military coup in 2016 on charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and espionage.

The U.S. and Turkey are NATO allies, but the detainment of pastor Brunson sparked escalation between the two countries.

The pastor’s release is likely to ease those tensions, reports say.

