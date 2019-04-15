Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo announce two-night Las Vegas engagement in August

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessPat Benatar and her husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo have lined up a two-night Las Vegas engagement at the Wynn Resort and Casino's Encore Theater on August 2 and 3.

The concerts will be Benatar and Giraldo's first-ever gigs at the Wynn Las Vegas, and are part of the couple's tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the launch of their musical career together.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. PT via WynnLasVegas.com or by phoning the resort's box office at 702-770-9966.

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com on April 17 starting at 10 a.m. PT.

Pat and Neil have more than 30 confirmed concerts on their 2019 tour itinerary, including four intimate acoustic shows next month in Florida and a bunch of joint performances with Melissa Etheridge in June, July and August.

Here are all of Benatar and Giraldo's U.S. shows, according their official website:

5/2 -- Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre*

5/4 -- Coconut Creek, FL, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek - The Pavilion*

5/5 -- Melbourne, FL, Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts*

5/7 -- Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live Orlando*

6/22 -- Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

6/23 -- Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

6/25 -- Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap++

6/27 -- Bensalem, PA, Parx Casino - XCite Center++

6/28 -- Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater++

6/30 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield

7/2 -- Paducah, KY, Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center

7/4 -- O'Fallon, MO, Heritage & Freedom Fest Festival

7/6 -- Memphis, TN, Graceland Live

7/9 -- Kettering, OH, Fraze Pavilion

7/10 -- Detroit, MI, MotorCity Casino Hotel

7/12 -- New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

7/13 -- Mequon, WI, Gathering on the Green

7/15 -- Arvada, CO, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

7/16 -- Sandy, UT, Sandy City Amphitheater+

7/18 -- Pasa Robles, CA, California Mid-State Fair+

7/20 -- Costa Mesa, CA, OC Fair & Event Center+

7/21 -- Tuolumne, CA, Black Oak Casino Resort - Westside Pavilion+

7/23 -- Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery+

7/25 -- Hillsboro, OR, Washington County Fair

7/28 -- Airway Heights, WA, Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Outdoor Summer Concert Series+

7/29 -- Kennewick, WA, Toyota Center+

8/2 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater

8/3 -- Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater

8/24 -- Chautaugua, NY, Chautaugua Amphitheater+

8/25 -- Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion+

8/28 -- Huntington, NY, The Paramount+

8/30 -- Lenox, MA, Tanglewood+

8/31 -- Essex Junction, VT, Champlain Valley Fair+

9/7 -- Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino

9/9 -- Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

* = A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening

+ = with Melissa Etheridge

++ = with Melissa Etheridge and Liz Phair.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.