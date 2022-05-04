Pat Benatar “excited and pleased” to be inducted into the Rock Hall alongside husband Neil Giraldo

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Pat Benatar is among the artists who will be welcomed into the Roll & Roll Hall of Fame at the institution’s 2022 Induction Ceremony, which takes place November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The powerhouse singer, who will be inducted with her husband and longtime musical collaborator, Neil Giraldo, issued the following statement with her husband: “We are thrilled and humbled to become part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame family. Thank you to everyone who voted especially the fans and congratulations to all the other inductees.”

Benatar and Giraldo also shared their feelings about their impending induction in a Zoom interview with Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris that’s been posted on YouTube.

In the clip, Pat explains, “You know, I’ve been lobbying for probably 25 years to get the real story about how everything began. It wasn’t about [just] me…it was about us together. And so I’m really I’m very excited and pleased that we get to go in together because that is the real story.”

She adds, “It feels good and it doesn’t change everything…not in the way that you would think. It’s just really nice for your children, for the legacy, for the fans…But for you, you’re grateful and you’re like, ‘That’s great.'”

Giraldo, meanwhile, acknowledges that the Rock Hall induction is a great honor, while noting that he and Benatar have never been preoccupied with awards and accolades.

“[T]he greatest thing always…[is] when you see and talk to the fans or the people that loved the music [and hear] how it changed their lives,” Neil maintains. “And that’s the most powerful thing you can ask for. And if this helps to exploit that even more, we’ll keep going and we’re not stopping.”

