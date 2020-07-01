Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins, Carlos Santana & more stars to perform on 'The Fourth in America' special

CNN

Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins, Carlos Santana, Don McLean, The O’Jays and Barry Manilow are among the stars that will be featured performing this Saturday on the four-hour CNN special The Fourth in America.

Pat and Carlos will be joined by their musical spouses, guitarist Neil Giraldo and Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, for their respective performances.

The primetime special also will include footage of fireworks shows in various U.S. cities, including New York City and Washington, D.C., as well as tributes to “our fellow Americans who defend our freedoms, demand equality for all and are working on the front lines to protect us from…the coronavirus.”

In addition, the lineup of performers includes legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach, singer/songwriters Jesse Colin Young and Jewel, country stars Billy Ray Cyrus and Martina McBride, pop artist Andy Grammer and more.

In addition, the special will feature performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations and Girl from the North Country, the latter of which is based around Bob Dylan songs.

CNN’s Don Lemon and Dana Bash will co-anchor The Fourth in America, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. You also can stream the show live at CNN.com and on CNN app.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.