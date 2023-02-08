Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo announce East Coast tour dates

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have announced a new set of spring dates that will have them playing venues on the East Coast.

The eight-show run will kick off April 12 in Port Chester, New York, and wrap April 29 in Hollywood, Florida, with tickets set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The new shows add to the pair’s already busy 2023. They kick off the year with an appearance at the annual Love Rocks Benefit in New York March 9 and will later spend part of their summer opening for Pink on her Summer Carnival stadium tour. Those shows kick off July 31 at Boston’s Fenway Park.

For a complete list of Pat Benatar/Neil Giraldo dates, check out benatargiraldo.com.

