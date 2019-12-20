Pat Sajak Talked To GMA This Morning About His Health Scare & When He’ll Be Coming Back!

Longtime Wheel Of Fortune host Pat Sajak was sidelined recently due to a blocked intestine. He needed emergency surgery.

The 74-year-old talked about the health scare on Friday’s Good Morning America. Sajak said, “my blood pressure had fallen dramatically … It was tough on the — Lesly, my wife and — and our — daughter was with me. And they were — you know, they didn’t know. I mean, you go in, and they don’t know if I’m comin’ out,”

Sajak also praised Vanna White for stepping in to host in his absence. He said, “What a trooper, and I’m not being condescending in any way ’cause it would have been well within her right to say, ‘Wait a minute. This is not what you’re paying me for.'”

Did someone have to step in for you at work when you took time off? Did they do a good job or mess things up for you?