Patio Chairs at Center of Oprah’s Meghan and Harry Interview Sell Out

While the world watched Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there was an even bigger star in the interview.

The patio furniture.

Christopher Knight aka ‘Peter Brady’ from the iconic Brady Bunch, announced on Facebook the wicker and acacia Burchett outdoor Club chairs sold by his furniture company were out of stock following the interview.

The set costs $554.

He said he had no idea the furniture was going to be on display in the interview and most times he has no idea until he sees it in use.

The interview and patio set was seen by 17 million viewers in the US and 11 million viewers in the UK.

Did you notice the patio furniture when you watched the interview?