Patriots Owner Kraft Allegedly Paid for Sex Act Before AFC Championship Game

According to new information released by authorities regarding the human trafficking investigation at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, allegedly visited the massage parlor in Jupiter the same day his team was scheduled to play the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg a released the detailed report against 25 of the over 100 men who were implicated in the investigation Monday afternoon.

In Kraft’s report, he was reportedly seen on surveillance arriving at the parlor around 10:59 a.m on Jan. 20, 2019. He then paid cash at the front door to an Asian female and was escorted to a room. Kraft and a worker are seen hugging in the room before Kraft removes his clothes and lays face up on the table. After the act, Kraft is helped to put back on his clothes, then the woman hugs him again. He then hands the woman a $100 bill and another bill that was not identified. They hug again then Kraft leaves the parlor.

Kraft, however, is denying the allegations.

The spa came under surveillance by investigators after a health inspector reported that they found signs of women living at the spa. The investigation later found that the spa was part of a human trafficking ring.

The owner of the spa, 58-year-old Hua Zhang, is facing one count of maintaining a house of prostitution, one count of renting space to be used for prostitution, one count of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, and 26 counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. Another woman identified as 9-year-old Lei Wang faces one count of maintaining a house of prostitution, one count of renting space to be used for prostitution, 26 counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, and 26 counts of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution.

Kraft faces two counts of solicitation of another to commit prostitution and is scheduled for arraignment on April 24 at 8:30 a.m.

As for the NFL, they have reported that they will be treating the case as they would treat any other case and are waiting for all the details before they take action:

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”