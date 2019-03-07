Patriots Owner, Kraft, Ordered to Appear in PBC Court on Prostitution Charges

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being ordered to appear before a judge in a Palm Beach County court on two prostitution charges.
Documents filed this morning say the 77-year-old must attend his March 28th arraignment.
His lawyers plead “not guilty” to two counts of soliciting prostitution on his behalf last week.

In capital letters, the document says, “THE DEFENDANT MUST BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.” The document adds that a failure to appear will result in a” bond forfeiture, or revocation of own recognizance (O.R.) and a Capias/Warrant being issued for your arrest.”

Previous court documents in the case indicated that Kraft would not be required to appear.

Kraft is facing two misdemeanor charges in the case.


Authorities say they have video evidence that Kraft was at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter twice in January, and paid for sexual acts.
Kraft maintains he has done nothing illegal.

