Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty in local prostitution case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft entered a not guilty plea in his prostitution case on Thursday.

He initially had been scheduled to appear in court on March 27 at 8:30 a.m.

In the court filing, Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial in the case.

Kraft, estimated to be worth more than $6 billion, is among more than two dozen men charged with paying for sex acts at the spa in Jupiter, which had been under police surveillance since last year due to suspicions of human trafficking prostitution.

He faces two misdemeanor charges of soliciting another to commit prostitution at the Orchids of Day Asia Spa.

