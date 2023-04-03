Patron Debuts Smoky Tequilas

Patrón has two new limited edition tequilas, made using agave roasted with mesquite charcoal.

The new Patrón Ahumado Silver and Reposado bottlings are made from agave piñas roasted in small batches with mesquite charcoal for seven days in underground stone pits in Mexico.

The agave is then crushed through a tahona wheel distillation process.

Ahumado Silver is recommended served neat or in cocktails like a Margarita.

The reposado is best served neat, over ice or in a cocktail like an Old Fashioned.

The new tequilas will be available in select markets over the coming months.

