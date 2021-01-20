Patti LaBelle among artists to perform for Joe Biden at 59th Inaugural National Prayer Service

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Godmother of soul, Patti LaBelle, is among the artists set to perform at the 59th Inaugural National Prayer Service on Thursday, January 21, the day after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president.

The traditional prayer service dates back to the first inauguration for President George Washington. Hosted by the Washington National Cathedral, the service this year will include prayers, readings, blessings and hymns from interfaith leaders and celebrated artists, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee. It will also feature “other inspiring voices who will come together to mark the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.”

The event will also feature performances from Josh Groban and legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters, as well as a sermon delivered by Bishop William J. Barber II.

Due to COVID-19, the 59th Inaugural National Prayer Service will be virtual and live-streamed Thursday at 10 a.m. ET at BidenInaugural.org/watch and Cathedral.org.

By Rachel George

