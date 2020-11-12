Patti LaBelle and Dolly Parton among artists to perform on 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

NBCUniversal

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC will be as star-studded as usual.

Music legends Patti LaBelle and Dolly Parton, as well as contemporary artists Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr. and one-time American Idol winner Jordin Sparks are among the stars scheduled to perform at the annual event.

However, the pandemic has put somewhat of a damper on the annual event. Instead of its usual two-and-a-half mile route through the streets of New York City, this year’s parade will only take place in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street and there won’t be an audience. However, there will be 18 giant balloons, as well as floats and, of course, Santa Claus.

In addition, the casts of Broadway shows Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Mean Girls also will appear, in pre-recorded performances.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs two weeks from today, on Thursday, November 26, at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.