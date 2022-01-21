Patti LaBelle featured on soundtrack to the new Apple TV+ reboot of ‘Fraggle Rock’

Lakeshore Records

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a reboot of the original show, premiered today on Apple TV+, and coinciding with its debut, a soundtrack has been released via digital formats.

One of the songs on the album, “Shine on Us Now,” features soaring vocals from Patti LaBelle, who also appears as a special guest on the new series.

In addition, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Foo Fighters, who also had previously been announced as making a “special appearance” in the series, have recorded a song called “Fraggle Rock Rock” for the soundtrack. Other guest stars appearing on Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock include Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson and The Office‘s Ed Helms.

All the songs from the soundtrack are featured in the new 13-episode series.

