Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and the Pips and more featured on soundtrack to ‘Mr. Soul!’ documentary

Hillman Grad Records/Def Jam Recordings

Songs by Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Kool & the Gang, Donny Hathaway, Delfonics and other soul and R&B artists are featured on the recently released soundtrack of the award-winning documentary Mr. Soul!

The film tells the story behind the groundbreaking public television variety program Soul!, which ran from 1968 to 1973 and featured interviews with and live performances by Black artists, musicians, writers, poets, politicians, activists and more. The show was created, hosted and produced by enigmatic producer, broadcaster and promoter Ellis Haizlip. Mr. Soul! was written, directed and produced by Ellis’ niece, Melissa Haizlip.

Among the many guests who appeared on the show, which came to be known as America’s first “Black Tonight Show,” were Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Roberta Flack, Muhammad Ali and author James Baldwin.

Mr. Soul!, which originally was released in 2018, premiered last month on HBO Max. For more info about the doc, visit MrSoulMovie.com.

The soundtrack is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Show Me Your Soul” — Lalah Hathaway & Robert Glasper

“The Ghetto” — Donny Hathaway

“Express Yourself” — Charles Wright

“Over the Rainbow” — Patti LaBelle

“Grazing in the Grass” — Hugh Masekela

“If I Were Your Woman” — Gladys Knight and the Pips

“Didn’t I Blow Your Mind” — Delfonics

“I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel to Be Free)” — Billy Taylor

“Chocolate Buttermilk” — Kool & the Gang

