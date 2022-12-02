Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight headlined AHF’s World AIDS Day Concert in DC

Joy Asico/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle recently came together for a great cause. The two living legends headlined the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s annual World AIDS Day Concert, held Wednesday at the The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

At the event, which posthumously honored the late Princess Diana, a longtime humanitarian and AIDS advocate, Gladys took the stage to perform a medley of hits, including “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Patti, who headlined the concert when it was held in LA back in 2016, also sang a medley of hits, including “Love, Need and Want You,” “On My Own” and “Lady Marmalade,” during her set.

Previous headliners include Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled and Ne-Yo, who performed in 2017; Diana Ross,Teyana Taylor and Keke Wyatt, who hit the stage in 2019; and Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera, who headlined the LA concert in 2021, produced by Debbie Allen.

