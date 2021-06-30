Patti LaBelle says “I can’t wait to see a live audience”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Patti LaBelle is headed on a five-city tour this fall, which stops in Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York and Virginia.

The Godmother of Soul tells Page Six she’s excited to get glammed up and hit the stage in front of a live audience.

“I’m so excited to wear pumps and a costume, get on that stage with a microphone in my hand, and to see an audience who’s safe, who’s vaccinated, who’s laughing together, loving together and cheering and all of that stuff,” LaBelle says. “I can’t wait to see a live audience.”

Patti says she refers to herself as the “original drag queen” for wearing “crazy” hair, makeup and clothes during appearances and performances. In her four-decade-long career, the “Lady Marmalade” singer has built a loving group of diverse fans, especially within the LGBTQA+ community.

“I always accepted everybody. And I think they saw [in] me someone that they could spill their hearts to. And they just follow me,” she explains. “I love gay people. I love all people. I think my gay following realize[s] that I’m one of those girls that they can come to say whatever they have to say, and I say, ‘It’s OK.'”

For more information about tour dates and ticket prices, visit PattiLaBelle.com.

