Patti LaBelle’s Milwaukee show cut short due to bomb threat

Things got a little scary at Patti LaBelle’s Christmas concert in Milwaukee Saturday night. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, two songs into the show at the Riverside Theater, security rushed the singer off the stage and evacuated the 2,500-seat venue due to a bomb threat.

“Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated,” Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. shared in an email Saturday evening. “Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.” A later statement added, “The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Video posted to social media shows two security guards interrupting LaBelle as she was chatting with a member of the audience who was celebrating a birthday. She can be heard saying “Wait,” before quickly being escorted off the stage.

So far there has been no comment from LaBelle about the incident.

