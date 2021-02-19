Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye celebrating 50-year creative partnership with livestream show tonight

Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Godmother of punk Patti Smith will team up with her longtime guitarist Lenny Kaye tonight for a special one-off livestream show marking the 50th anniversary of the first time they ever performed together.

The event, titled “Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye: 50 Years of Words and Music,” will be streamed at PattiSmith.Veeps.com starting at 9 p.m. ET. The show will not be rebroadcast. Tickets will be available until 20 minutes after the event begins.

According to a message Kaye posted on his Instagram page, the show will “celebrate the music [Patti and I] have made together over half a century.”

The actual first time the duo performed together was on February 10, 1971, at St. Mark’s Church in New York City’s East Village neighborhood.

On Smith’s own Instagram page, she posted a photo of a book of her collected lyrics spanning from 1970 to 2015, along with a note explaining, “It was helpful in revisiting songs and poems Lenny Kaye and I wrote together through the decades. I am looking forward to sharing some tonight, a few I have no longer committed to memory.”

Kaye has played on nearly all of Smith’s studio albums, and has co-written many songs with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

