Patti Smith, Graham Nash & more pay tribute to Paul McCartney in New York City

Bob Gruen

Paul McCartney was celebrated at a tribute concert in New York City Wednesday night, with an all-star lineup performing some of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s classic tunes.

The Music of Paul McCartney, a benefit show put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, featured performances by Graham Nash, Nancy Wilson, Wings guitarist Denny Laine, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant and more, with a special surprise appearance by Patti Smith.

Showbiz 411 reports that Smith treated the crowd to a performance of The Beatles track “She’s Leaving Home,” while the concert also featured performances of “Band on the Run” by Wilson and Laine, “For No One” by Nash, “Yesterday” by Lyle Lovett, “Maybe I’m Amazed” by Betty LaVette and “Let It Be” by New York’s Resistance Revival Chorus.

The night ended with a finale that featured all the performers singing “Hey Jude.”

Dorf has been organizing these tribute shows since 2004, with previous concerts paying tribute to such artists as The Who, Van Morrison, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones. The concerts raise money for organizations that provide music education programs and opportunities for underserved youth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.