Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Bernard Sumner & more taking part in 2022 Tibet House US virtual benefit concert

Patti Smith, Iggy Pop and New Order‘s Bernard Sumner are among the music artists who will be taking part in the 2022 Tibet House US virtual benefit concert, scheduled for March 3.

Smith is part of the event’s performance lineup, which also includes Phish‘s Trey Anastasio, Nathaniel Rateliff, Laurie Anderson, Angélique Kidjo and country artists Jason Isbell and Margo Price, as well as actor Keanu Reeves, who you may remember played bass in the ’90s alt-rock band Dogstar.

As for Pop and Sumner, they will be providing “special greetings” during the event.

Influential composer Philip Glass is the event’s artistic director.

Now in its 35th year, the annual concert raises money for Tibet House US, a non-profit organization that works to preserve Tibetan culture. It’s usually held in-person at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, but is taking place online for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the 2022 Tibet House US concert via the streaming platform Mandolin. For more info, visit Mandolin.com.

