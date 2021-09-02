Patti Smith joins 2021 Riot Fest’s “Preview Party” lineup

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House

Patti Smith has joined the lineup of the 2021 Riot Fest event, which is scheduled to take place September 16-19 at Chicago’s Douglass Park.

The godmother of punk and her band will be performing on the festival’s first day, which has been dubbed the “Preview Party.”

Ex-Smiths frontman Morrissey will headline the festival that day, and the “Preview Party” also will feature free carnival rides, sideshow performers, special Thursday-only merchandise, an onstage singing competition and more.

In addition, because of the recent changes to Riot Fest’s lineup on Sunday September 19, with Slipknot and Flaming Lips replacing Nine Inch Nails and The Pixies, fans with tickets to Sunday’s show will be able to attend the Thursday event for free.

Among the many other artists on the 2021 Riot Fest bill are DEVO, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sublime with Rome, Living Colour, Fishbone, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Meanwhile, Smith has a bunch of other U.S. shows on her 2021 schedule, starting with a series of California concerts in the coming week that will feature her performing with accompaniment from her son Jackson Smith on guitar and her longtime bassist Tony Shanahan.

Patti also will playing with her full band on September 18 at the See.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey; on September 19 in New York City’s Central Park; on October 21 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium; and on October 22 at Atlanta’s Roxy Theatre.

