Patti Smith livestream event featuring music and spoken word scheduled for next month

Credit: Jesse Ditmar

Patti Smith will take part in a special livestream event scheduled for September 4 at 9 p.m. ET that will feature her performing songs with longtime backing-band member Tony Shanahan and reading excerpts from her latest memoir, Year of the Monkey.

The show, dubbed “An Evening of Words & Music with Patti Smith,” will be filmed at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, by acclaimed cinematographer Matthew Schroeder, and is being billed as “a high-end multi-camera visual and sonic experience.”

Tickets for the event cost $30 and are available for purchase now at Dice.fm. A new paperback copy of Year of the Monkey will be included in the price.

Year of the Monkey, which initially was published last year, features Smith focusing on her life during 2016, as she documents her travels around the U.S. and reflects on the changing political landscape in the country. The paperback edition, which will be released on September 1, features a new chapter that includes a variety of new photos.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.