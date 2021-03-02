Patti Smith to celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday in May with special music and poetry performance

Credit: Jesse Ditmar

Patti Smith will give a special performance on May 22 celebrating Bob Dylan‘s upcoming 80th birthday as part of the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s Spring Festival in Tivoli, New York.

Smith will team up with Tony Shanahan, longtime bassist and keyboardist in her backing band, for the event, which will feature original songs and poetry as well as tunes by Dylan, whose actual 80th birthday is May 24. Oliver Ray, who played guitar in Patti’s band from 1996 to 2005, curated the show.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s inaugural Spring Festival is scheduled for May 20-23 and May 27-30, and will feature a variety of performances, programs and discussions focused on the worlds of music, dance, poetry, sculpture and the culinary arts.

In-person events will take place with limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pre-sale tickets are available now for Kaatsbaan members, and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on March 8 at Kaatsbaan.org.

In addition, people will be able to buy tickets to watch various events virtually beginning May 1.

In other news, Smith has a number of 2021 European concerts currently scheduled for late spring and early summer, mapped out from a May 29 set at The Bath Festival in Bath, U.K., through a July 15-16 stand in Vienna. Visit PattiSmith.net for her full itinerary.

By Matt Friedlander

