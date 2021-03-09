Patti Smith to play free Brooklyn concert on Tuesday honoring late friend Robert Mapplethorpe

Courtesy of NY PopsUp

Patti Smith will play a special concert at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Tuesday, March 9, that will honor the memory of her late friend, lauded photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

The show, scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. ET, will feature the “Godmother of Punk” presenting an afternoon of music and poetry. The event is part of the ongoing NY PopsUp festival, which launched on February 20 and will continue until Labor Day, featuring a variety of cultural performances taking place across New York state.

Smith’s concert coincides with the 32nd anniversary of Mapplethorpe’s death, and will be presented as Patti’s personal thank-you to the Brooklyn Museum’s workers. Smith will be accompanied by her longtime bassist and keyboardist Tony Shanahan at the show, which will be viewable live at the NY PopsUp Instagram page.

Smith documented her romantic and creative partnership with Mapplethorpe in her award-winning, bestselling 2010 memoir, Just Kids.

The NY PopsUp Festival will feature hundreds of pop-up performances, all open to the public and many of which are free of charge. The goal of the series is to encourage the emotional well-being of New York citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and help rejuvenate the state’s live entertainment sector, which was hurt economically by the health crisis.

It’s hoped that the festival also will serve as a model on how to safely relaunch live performances in the aftermath of the COVID-related shutdown.

Visit NYPopsUp.com for more information.

