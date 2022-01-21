Patti Smith to present livestream event next month showcasing her songs and writing

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Electric Lady

Patti Smith has announced plans for a special livestream event that will take place February 2 at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, that will feature her performing songs, telling stories, and reciting some of her poetry and prose.

Patti will be joined by her longtime band mates Lenny Kaye and Tony Shanahan during the presentation, which will be available exclusively to paid subscribers to her Substack page.

Substack subscribers also can submit questions and requests that Smith may respond to or fulfill during the show. After the livestream, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, the presentation will be available on demand for 24 hours.

You can check out a video message from Patti sharing details about the livestream and her Substack page.

Substack is an online platform that’s geared toward writers interested in connecting directly with their audiences. Smith joined the platform last year, and has been using it to debut weekly installments of her first serialized long-form work, The Melting.

The Melting began as a series of writings from Patti’s private pandemic journal, and has expanded into covering other topics, incorporating elements of science fiction and including reflections on the climate crisis. The ongoing work, which so far is made up of almost 40 installments and is nearing completion, also features audio recordings and photos.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and her band are scheduled for their first concert of 2022 on February 22 in Brooklyn, New York. You can check out her full itinerary at PattiSmith.net.

