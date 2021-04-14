Patti Smith to sing Bob Dylan song during livestream concert benefiting music education charities

Courtesy of Michael Dorf Presents

Patti Smith is among more than 20 artists that will perform songs by various legendary musicians during a special virtual concert event on Thursday, April 15, presented by New York City entrepreneur and owner of the City Winery chain, Michael Dorf.

The show, dubbed “The Best of ‘The Music Of’,” is a salute to the star-studded “The Music Of” series of annual tribute concerts celebrating a different artist each year organized by Dorf and held at the famed New York City venue Carnegie Hall.

Like the Carnegie Hall shows, all proceeds raised by the livestreamed concert will benefit select music education organizations and charities.

Besides Smith, the concert’s lineup includes The Frames‘ Glen Hansard, Keb’ Mo’, Matthew Sweet, Willie Nile, Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, and Marc Cohn.

Patti will be performing a Bob Dylan tune, while the show also will feature renditions of songs by R.E.M., Bill Withers, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Talking Heads, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Neil Young, David Bowie, Elton John and Van Morrison.

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Tickets and VIP packages are available at Mandolin.com.

The latest installment of “The Music Of” concert series, which will salute Carly Simon, originally was supposed to have taken place in March 2020, but has been rescheduled for March 23, 2022, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit MusicOf.org for more details.

