Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial

Tuesday afternoon, a jury found Paul Manafort guilty on eight of the 18 counts in his financial fraud trial.

Manafort is guilty on 5 tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud.

The judge declared a mistrial on the other 10 counts.

Manafort once worked for the Trump campaign helping President Donald Trump secure the Republican nomination for the White House.

