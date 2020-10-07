Paul McCartney among many artists to be featured on ACL Fest 2020 streaming event

Courtesy of Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Austin City Limits festival has announced the details of its upcoming ACL Fest 2020 streaming special, set to take place Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11, in lieu of its usual in-person event.

The online festivities will showcase archival performances from ACL’s past, including Paul McCartney‘s 2018 set, which will be streamed on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Among the many other artists whose sets will be shown during the three-day event are Willie Nelson, Phish, Radiohead, Gary Clark Jr. and My Morning Jacket. There also will be appearances by number of celebrities, including actor Matthew McConaughey and tennis great Andy Roddick.

You can tune in to watch for free via the ACL Fest YouTube channel. For the full streaming schedule, visit ACLFestival.com.

The in-person Austin City Limits festival, of course, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event hopes to return to its usual home at Austin, Texas’ Zilker Park in October 2021.

By Josh Johnson

