Paul McCartney and daughters to participate in streaming event promoting new Linda McCartney cookbook

Little, Brown and Company

Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella will take part in a special streaming event on Tuesday, June 29, celebrating the release of the new cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, which features updated versions of some of his late wife Linda‘s favorite meat-free recipes.

The global event will feature Paul, Mary and Stella appearing together as they chat about the book, reveal which dishes are their favorite, those they cook most frequently, and share recollections about Linda and the meals she created for the family.

The McCartneys also will reminisce about life in their household and discuss how Linda’s kindness and compassion inspired them.

Tickets for the event, which include a copy of Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, can be purchased now by visiting FANE.co.uk/the-McCartneys. The stream will debut at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 29, will be available to view for a week after the event ends.

As previously reported, the new cookbook features over 100 meatless recipes, some of which are dishes Linda created that Paul, Mary and Stella have reinvented and modernized, while others are new dishes that they enjoy making. The recipes are accompanied by some favorite family stories and intimate archival photos.

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, which can be pre-ordered now, will be published in the U.K. on June 24 and in the U.S. on June 29.

