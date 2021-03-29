Paul McCartney and his daughters collaborate on new vegetarian cookbook featuring late wife Linda's recipes

Orion Publishing Group

Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella have gathered together some of his late wife Linda‘s favorite meat-free recipes and added some of their own to create a new cookbook called Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen that will be published in the U.K. on June 24 and in the U.S. on June 29.

During her life, Linda McCartney was a pioneer in helping to promote plant-based cooking, and authored several books of recipes while encouraging people to eat more healthily and compassionately.

For the new cookbook, Paul, Mary and Stella reinvented and modernized some of Linda’s best-loved recipes and shared new dishes they enjoy making, accompanying them with some favorite family stories and intimate archival photos.

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen features over 100 meatless recipes, among them family favorites like American-Style Pancakes, Chilli Non Carne, Sausage Rolls and Shepherd’s Pie. In addition, Sir Paul and his daughters share recipes for such current preferred dishes as Pad Thai, Pulled Jackfruit Burgers, Panzanella Salad and Crunchy Pecan Cookies.

“Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it,” Paul says in a statement. “At home, she would cook for the family and these recipes have been now brought up to date for a modern audience, so they’re all now plant-based and fabulous.”

He adds, “I hope this book inspires conversations about sustainability and about modern living amongst people besides also just giving them some great recipes to eat.”

You can pre-order Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen now.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.