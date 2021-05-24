Paul McCartney and U2 among the richest musicians in the UK and Ireland in 2021

Â©Mary McCartney; Olaf Heine

The latest edition of U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times‘ annual Rich List was published over the weekend, and as usual, Sir Paul McCartney is ranked among the wealthiest musicians in his homeland and Ireland.

In 2020, McCartney was tied for #1 on the tally with composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber — the guy who brought us Cats and The Phantom of the Opera — with a net worth of about $983 million, but the former Beatles legend now holds the top spot by himself.

McCartney — whose wealth includes the fortune of his wife, American trucking heiress Nancy Shevell — now has a net worth of $1.16 billion, while Webber dropped to third place with a fortune valued at about $743 million.

Jumping into the #2 spot are Irish rock legends U2 with a net worth of $877 million. Elton John landed in fourth place with about $531 million.

The next four spots on the list are taken by members of The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, or their heirs. Stones frontman Mick Jagger is #5 on the tally with $439 million, while his band mate and songwriting partner Keith Richards is #6 with $417 million.

At #7 are late Beatles guitarist George Harrison‘s widow and son, Olivia and Dhani Harrison, with a net worth of $410 million. Ex-Fab Four drummer Sir Ringo Starr follows at #8, with $396 million.

Rounding out the tally is former Police frontman Sting, who’s tied for ninth place with pop singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran and DJ Calvin Harris with a net worth of $311 million.

Visit TheTimes.co.uk for a full list of the wealthiest U.K. and Irish musicians.

