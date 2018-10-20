Paul McCartney Announces New Wings Archive Releases

Fans of Wings will be happy with an announcement coming from Paul McCartney today.

The bands first two albums are each been expanded into limited deluxe editions, with the first set including three CDs and a DVD, and the second including three CDs, two DVDs and a Blu-Ray.

Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway will also include bonus audio tracks, video features, tour memorabilia, interviews and more.

Notably, the Red Rose Speedway DVD will include the very rare Bruce McMouse Show. The film was based around live footage from Wings’ 1972 European tour.

How do you view McCartney’s work with Wings vs. his work outside of the band?