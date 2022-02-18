Paul McCartney Announces US Tour!

Paul McCartney has announced his first tour dates since 2019. The U.S. run kicks off this April in Spokane, WA, and winds up in New Jersey in mid-June. Check out the dates below.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” Macca said in a press release. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

04-28 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

05-02 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

05-03 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

05-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

05-13 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

05-17 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

05-21 Winston Salem, NC – Truist Field

05-25 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

05-28 Orlando, FL– Camping World Stadium

05-31 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

06-04 Syracuse, NY – Carrier Dome

06-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

06-12 Baltimore, MD – Orioles Park

06-16 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

