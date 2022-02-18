News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Paul McCartney Announces US Tour!

Paul McCartney has announced his first tour dates since 2019. The U.S. run kicks off this April in Spokane, WA, and winds up in New Jersey in mid-June. Check out the dates below.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” Macca said in a press release. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

04-28 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
05-02 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
05-03 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
05-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
05-13 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
05-17 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
05-21 Winston Salem, NC – Truist Field
05-25 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
05-28 Orlando, FL– Camping World Stadium
05-31 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
06-04 Syracuse, NY – Carrier Dome
06-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
06-12 Baltimore, MD – Orioles Park
06-16 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Pitchfork.com

 