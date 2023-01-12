Paul McCartney & Brian May among the latest tributes to Jeff Beck

Ross Halfin

Paul McCartney is the latest rock star to share his thoughts on the passing of Jeff Beck, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.

Saying he was saddened to hear of Beck’s passing, McCartney called him “a lovely man with a wicked sense of humor who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain.”

He added Beck “was a superb technician and could strip down his guitar and put it back together again in time for the show. His unique style of playing was something that no one could match.” He shared, “I will always remember the great times we had together. He would come over to dinner at our place or he and his wife, Sandra, would host an evening at their house.”

Finally Sir Paul offered, “I will cherish forever the moments we spent together. Jeff Beck has left the building and it is a lonelier place without him.”

Meanwhile, Queen‘s Brian May also shared his thoughts on the loss, posting a five-minute video to social media in which he says he’s struggling to deal with Beck’s passing.

“This is such an extraordinary loss and he was such an extraordinary person, it’s hard to process the fact that he’s not here, apart from process what I would like to say,” he shared. “Jeff was completely and utterly unique and the kind of musician who’s impossible to define. And I was absolutely in awe of him.”

May added, “The loss is incalculable. It’s so sad not having him in the world anymore. I still can’t quite compute it in my head.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.