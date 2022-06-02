Paul McCartney congratulates Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee, reveals his preconcert routine

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

With today marking the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the U.K.’s Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Paul McCartney posted a message on his social media sites congratulating the 96-year-old monarch on her long reign.

“70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’ am! And thanks,” Paul writes. Accompanying the caption is a photo of McCartney with the queen in 1996 at the opening of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which the former Beatles legend co-founded.

A variety of Platinum Jubilee events commemorating Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary have been scheduled over the next few days, including the Platinum Party at the Palace concert this Saturday, June 4, which will feature performances from Rod Stewart, Elton John, Queen + Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and many other stars.

Meanwhile, McCartney, who is currently touring the U.S., has revealed his preconcert ritual in a new installment of his “You Gave Me the Answer” Q&A feature.

McCartney says he begins his routine about an hour before he has to hit the stage.

“I have a gargle with salt water, then I do my teeth, then I figure out what I’m going to wear, and then I have a kind of Chinese syrup solution you put hot water in. It’s supposed to be good for your throat,” McCartney says.

After that, he usually gets some makeup put on his face, then gets together with his band to do a quick warmup by running through “a bit of ‘Let It Be’ and a little bit of ‘Hey Jude.'”

Then, before hitting the stage, he and the band “come together and do a little confidence boost huddle!”

McCartney’s next show is this Saturday, June 4, in Syracuse, New York.

