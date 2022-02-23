Paul McCartney contributes early solo song to new initiative helping homeless people

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney has contributed his 1970 acoustic song “Junk” to The Man/Kind Initiative for use in a video promoting the charity’s campaign to aid the homeless in the Los Angeles area.

The video features footage of various homeless people, and explains what The Man/Kind Initiative has been doing to help, providing food, shelter and personal care items and more to the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip notes that one of the ways that the charity is helping is providing homeless people with temporary mobile shelters called EDAR, which stands for Everyone Deserves a Roof. The The Man/Kind Initiative stocks the shelters with food and personal care items and distributes them to organizations that can provide safe locations, as well as offer on-site sanitation facilities, food services and counseling.

“We’ve all walked past them trying not to notice,” says The Man/Kind Initiative’s founder, Richard Stellar. “I had to find a way to make people see them, to wake them up. We needed to reach millions, and I had to think outside the box on how to make that happen. So, we turned to Paul McCartney, and he delivered. The use of his music may be one of the greatest gifts that a non-profit like ours could get. We now will be able to touch millions with our message, and in turn help tens of thousands of homeless, especially veterans and minorities.”

Visit MankindHomeless.com for more details about the charity.

The video features segments of “Junk” and the instrumental “Singalong Junk,” which both appeared on Paul’s debut solo album, McCartney.

