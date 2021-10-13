Paul McCartney dismisses The Rolling Stones as “a blues cover band”

Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger in 1967; Victor Blackman/Express/Getty Images

Apparently, Paul McCartney doesn’t think much of The Rolling Stones, at least in comparison with his own famous band.

During an interview with The New Yorker published on Tuesday, the rock legend seemingly shaded his British Invasion counterparts, suggesting that The Beatles worked from a broader range of musical languages.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” McCartney, 79, said. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

McCartney also made headlines recently by again stating that his late band mate John Lennon was the one who broke up The Beatles.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” McCartney said regarding the late Lennon in the upcoming BBC Radio 4 special, This Cultural Life, as reported by The Guardian.

Paul went on to say that he and his band mates Ringo Starr and George Harrison were “left to pick up the pieces” by being forced to keep Lennon’s exit a secret.

“So for a few months we had to pretend. It was weird because we all knew it was the end of The Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away,” Sir Paul recalled.

