Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen auctioning instruments to benefit The Edge’s Music Rising charity

Courtesy of Music Rising/Van Eaton Galleries

Paul McCartney, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen are just a few the famous musicians who’ve contributed instruments and other memorabilia to an auction benefiting Music Rising, a charity organization co-founded by U2 guitarist The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin.

The former Beatles legend is selling a Yamaha BB-1200 bass that he played live and in the studio with his old band Wings during in the ’70s. Elton has contributed a signed Yamaha Motif-8 keyboard that he played live for nearly a decade. The Boss is parting with a signed Americana Original ’50s Fender Telecaster guitar.

Other artists contributing instruments or other items to the sale include The Edge and his U2 band mates Bono and Adam Clayton, The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood, Steve Miller, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Slash, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson, Lenny Kravitz, Alice Cooper, KISS‘ Paul Stanley, Green Day, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joan Jett, Dave Grohl and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder.

The auction, which take place live and online on December 11, will be hosted by Van Eaton Galleries in Los Angeles.

“Some of the world’s greatest musicians and friends of Music Rising have generously donated their personal instruments to raise money for Music Rising,” The Edge says in a statement. “We hope you have a chance to bid on one or more of the beautiful instruments in the auction.”

Music Rising was first formed in 2005 to support New Orleans and Gulf South-area musicians in need following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The auction will raise money for those musicians now affected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

For more information about the auction, visit VEGalleries.com.

