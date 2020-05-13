Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart among UK's richest musicians — again

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsAt a time in history where most musicians make their money on the road, it's no surprise that The Sunday Times' annual Rich List is full of veteran rockers who are still bringing in the bucks by touring, rather than album sales.

The Times has broken down the list of the wealthiest people in the U.K. by occupation, and on the Music Millionaires list, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber -- the guy who brought us Cats and The Phantom of the Opera -- is tied for the title of richest musician in the U.K., with former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell. Webber and the McCartneys each have a net worth of $983 million.

The outlier is 32-year-old Rihanna, who crashes in at number three -- according to the Times, she counts because she's been living in London since 2018. She's worth a whopping $575 million, but not because of touring or music: It's thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

Sir Elton John is at number four with a net worth of just under $442 million, thanks to his Farewell tour, his biopic Rocketman, and his new autobiography, Me.

The rest of the top 10, in descending order of wealth, are Sir Mick Jagger, the widow and son of the late Beatle George Harrison, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Sir Ringo Starr, Riverdance guy Michael Flatley and, tied at number 10 with a net worth of $245 million, Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and Sting. Ed's also the wealthiest musician in the U.K. under age 30.

As for Adele, she's number 22 on the list with a net worth of $184 million, despite not having released any new music since 2015.

