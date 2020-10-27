Paul McCartney explains how his unexpected new solo album, 'McCartney III,' came together

© Mary McCartney

In a recent BBC radio interview, Paul McCartney shared details about his forthcoming studio album, McCartney III, which he recorded by himself while in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with BBC 6 Music interviewer Matt Everitt, McCartney noted that the album started coming together unexpectedly while he was working on some film soundtrack music in his studio in Sussex, U.K.

“That was the great thing about the album,” Sir Paul declared. “I didn’t know I was making an album, and that really makes a difference.”

He continued, “[For] nine weeks I was just messing around, thinking, ‘Ah, it would be good to finish this [song] up. Oh, I could do this one. Yeah that’d be okay,’ and just going through them all and never suspecting for one second that this was going to be an album.”

The former Beatles legend pointed out that most of the songs on McCartney III are new, while a few of the tracks were old recordings that he’d never finished and that he wound up remodeling.

Paul said that when he’d finished the tracks, “I sort of looked at them and I was going, ‘Well, what can I do with this? Is this a new album or something?’ And then it suddenly hit me — this is McCartney III. You’ve done it all yourself like the others [1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II], so this qualifies.”

McCartney also revealed that a couple of the new songs were inspired by the pandemic, including one titled “Seize the Day.”

He explained that the song’s message was about “just reminding myself and anyone listening that, yeah, we better grab the good stuff and…try and get on through the pandemic.”

McCartney III, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released on December 11.

By Matt Friedlander

