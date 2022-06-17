Paul McCartney Gave Himself A Birthday Present

Tomorrow is Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday, but he’s the one giving fans a surprise gift. He surprised the audience at the final show of his U.S. tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey last night by bringing out none other than New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen. The Boss and Sir Paul performed Springsteen’s “Glory Days” together before launching into the Beatles classic “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Before bringing out Springsteen, McCartney told the audience he had a “birthday present to myself.” It’s the first time the two have teamed up during a concert as Bruce brought out Paul at his London concert back in 2012.