Paul McCartney has a Number One album in the United States. It’s the first time he’s done it in 36 years. McCartney’s Egypt Station is on top of the Billboard 200 chart. It’s his eighth Number One album in his solo/Wings career. The last time he was on top it was for 1982’s Tug Of War. This is also McCartney’s first Number One album to debut in the top spot. What’s your favorite McCartney album outside of The Beatles?